Writing of ‘Baaghi 3’ still in process: Sajid Nadiadwala

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Nadiawala who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming production ‘Baaghi 2’, said that the writing of ‘Baaghi 3’ still in process and that within a month the lead actress of the 3rd part of Baaghi will be announced. Nadiadwala made the remarks while interacting with the media at a special screening of Baaghi 2 yesterday. There were reports that Disha Patani will again be paired with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3. While talking…

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Nadiawala who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming production ‘Baaghi 2’, said that the writing of ‘Baaghi 3’ still in process and that within a month the lead actress of the 3rd part of Baaghi will be announced.

Nadiadwala made the remarks while interacting with the media at a special screening of Baaghi 2 yesterday.

There were reports that Disha Patani will again be paired with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3. While talking to the media when asked about the female lead, Nadiadwala said: “Writing of ‘Baaghi 3’ is still in process and within a month, we will come to know and then we will announce it”.

Nadiadwala announced Baaghi 3 when the trailer for Baaghi 2 was launched.

He further went on to say: “Actually, I announced it before trailer of ‘Baaghi 2’ to my team. I wanted to give confidence before releasing ‘Baaghi 2’ to the director and the whole acting team and I am sure that the audience will like ‘Baaghi 2’ and help us to make part three.”

Baaghi 2 is a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production, presented by Fox Star Studios, the movie stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles to be released on Friday.