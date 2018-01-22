Wynk Music app downloaded more than 75 mn times

According to the information given by the officials, Wynk Music the over-the-top (OTT) music application from Airtel has been downloaded more than 75 million times.

“Affordable smartphones and increasing penetration of high-speed data services will continue to add to the uptake of music and other content on mobile devices,” Sameer Batra, CEO, Wynk, said in a statement.

Launched in 2015, the platform has a collection of over three million songs, including music in 12 Indian regional languages.

“While overall music from Bollywood continued to rule, it was Indian regional music streams on Wynk that stole the show and grew by over 100 per cent,” the company said.

Music in languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi and Kannada accounted for a majority of the growth in the regional content.

Contributing over three per cent of the overall music streaming, the remixed versions of Bollywood classics continued to grow popular on the streaming platform.