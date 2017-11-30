Xiaomi Redmi 5A can be the budget smartphone you are looking for!

According to IDC Xiaomi has in the recent past seen steady growth in the smartphone business year after year and if we talk of this year then this year has been great for the Chinese startup with it moving to the top slot in India with 23.5 per cent of smartphone shipments which ties it with long-time market leader Samsung.

Last week, Xiaomi detailed plans to launch a phone that’s going to be the biggest surprise in the Indian smartphone industry. In its announcement on Thursday, Xiaomi announced the Redmi 5A in India which it likes to call as ‘Desh ka Smartphone’. The budget phone has been ‘Made in India’, and the base variant of the Redmi 5A sells for Rs 4,999.

Though it’s not much different from the company’s past phones in the budget segment (remember the Redmi 4A?), this time the price makes a big difference. Xiaomi says it will start shipping the device from December 7 through Flipkart, Mi.com/in, and the company’s own stores and preferred partners. I have had the Redmi 5A for a while now and here is my first impressions.