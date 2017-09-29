Yashwant Singh targets Jaitley on Black Money, seeks explanation

New Delhi: While talking to the media, the senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party Yashwant Sinha stated that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley have no right to talk on black money related issues instead he should be answerable to the public about the actions taken to flush out black money from our country.

Sinha went on to say: “Arun Jaitley has no right to talk about the black money related issues. He should give clarification on the actions taken on black money issues.”

He further stated: “Jaitley is trying to distract everyone from the major issues instead he should be answerable to the public of our country.”

Yashwant Sinha further asked Jaitley: “I want an explanation on the prior actions taken on panama paper case. Was there any action taken on the panama paper case?”