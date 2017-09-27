Yashwant Sinha: Arun Jaitley has made Indian economy ‘mess’

NEW DELHI: Yashwant Sinha has skewered his own government’s economic performance in a lacerating opinion published in a daily newspaper this morning, titled “I need to speak up now”.

Senior BJP leader, who has quite a number of times been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, grimly notes what he calls “the mess the Finance Minister (Arun Jaitley) has made” of the economy and remarks that many may share his views but are silent out of “fear”.

“I shall be failing in my national duty if I did not speak up even now against the mess the finance minister has made of the economy. I am also convinced that what I am going to say reflects the sentiments of a large number of people in the BJP and elsewhere who are not speaking up out of fear,” he said.

“We protested against raid raj when we were in opposition. Today it has become the order of the day. Post demonetisation, the income tax department has been charged with the responsibility of investigating lakhs of cases involving the fate of millions of people. The Enforcement Directorate and the CBI also have their plates full. Instilling fear in the minds of the people is the name of the new game,” the senior BJP leader writes in his no-holds-barred critique.

Mr Sinha, in his summary of the economy, says: “Private investment has shrunk as never before in two decades, industrial production has all but collapsed, agriculture is in distress, construction industry, a big employer of the work force, is in the doldrums, the rest of the service sector is also in the slow lane, exports have dwindled, sector after sector of the economy is in distress, demonetisation has proved to be an unmitigated economic disaster, a badly conceived and poorly implemented GST has played havoc with businesses and sunk many of them and countless millions have lost their jobs with hardly any new opportunities coming the way of the new entrants to the labour market.”