Yashwant Sinha Atom Bomb Still Rattling BJP

New Delhi: On an expected note, the BJP brushed aside Yashwant Sinha’s takedown of the Centre’s handling of India’s economy.

Sinha, who has been criticising the government of late, blamed the Centre and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for what he called an economic downturn. It is worthwhile pointing out that Yashwant Sinha has been without any important role in the party or the government. His remarks embarrass both the party and government as his son Jayant Sinha is a Union minister.

“The whole world admits that India is the fastest growing economy in the world. No one should forget this fact. In the international arena, India’s credibility has been established,” he said, without mentioning Sinha, who had served as Finance Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Cabinet.

The BJP, on the other hand, chose to ignore Sinha’s article that also took indirect pot shots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Sinha ji is our very senior leader and we respect him. It is not in our culture to hit back even if a veteran leader says something utterly wrong,” said a BJP leader.

However, Sinha’s article gave an opportunity to the Opposition to attack the government. “Ladies & Gentlemen, this is your copilot & FM speaking. Plz fasten your seat belts & take brace position. The wings have fallen off our plane,” Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

“For the first time in the Indian history India is driving world growth at all levels. If you see some of the landmark reforms that this government has brought in are unprecedented. Something like GST was never imagined to be possible in a country of the size and scale of India.” said Goyal.