Yoga can injure you if done incorrectly, says study

According to the information given through a study, Yoga is a brilliant way to heal many diseases and it also helps you stay fit and in peace but at the same time Yoga can also hurt you to a great extent if not done properly.

Minakshi Fullara, Chief Consultant of Physiotherapy at Aakash Healthcare that overdoing yoga or doing it incorrectly can lead to chronic pain and acute injuries. Certain Asanas of yoga tend to be complicated and hence are more difficult to get right.

The Paschimottanasana is one such asana. It involves the direct bending of spine in a seated or long-standing position, without bending knees at all. This puts direct load on spine giving it a ‘C’ shape. This one is difficult to get right and due to the pressure it puts on ligaments and joint stability, there is a risk of disc prolapse and even hip joint disorders. So be sure to maintain postural alignment while practicing yoga.

Most common form of injury that takes place is wrist injury. This is because certain postures require support of the wrist.

Another common form of injury is the rotator cuff which occurs due to improper biomechanical alignment. It affects the shoulder dynamics while practicing body weight on arms.

Avoid these injuries by getting assessed properly by a physical therapist for body flexibility, joint mobility, core strength and learn properly before you start practicing. If it ends or signals pain, respond to your body.

Deepak Jha, yoga expert, has pointed out certain health problems you may face if you practice yoga poses incorrectly.

1. Backaches or slip disc

Bharadvajasana, Bitilasana, Marjaryasana are such asanas which help in easing back pain. But if you end up practicing it incorrectly, you may just end up with the opposite effect.

2. Ankle sprain

Ardha Chandrasana, Malasana and Supta Virasana are asanas which put pressure on your ankles. Practicing these asanas incorrectly can lead to severe ankle injuries.

3. Stiff neck, pain in the neck or sprain

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana, Matsyasana, Eka Pada Rajakapotasana II and Kapotasana are all neck exercises. You need to twist and bend your neck for these exercises. Practicing them incorrectly may just land you with a stiff neck or pain or sprain in the neck.

4. Muscle pulls

If body flexibility is not as required, you may end up with a muscle pull due to certain yoga poses.