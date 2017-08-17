Yogi Adityanath focus on flood situation

Lucknow: With the flood situation getting bad with every passing day in UP, not much of a surprise that Yogi Adityanath interacted with top officials and sought the latest updates on it.

The flood situation in lots of districts of western Uttar Pradesh is quite abysmal.

According to the official sources, CM spoke to the District Magistrates of Maharajganj, Balrampur, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, and Siddharthanagar.

Yogi warned them of serious action on officials who are not playing an active part in flood relief duties.

He also expects the officials to make sure that all important emergency arrangements have been made when it comes to preventing the loss of lives.

One PAC unit is already being deployed in rescue and relief operations in Siddharthanagar district..

In Balrampur district, water has begun receding and motor boats have been provided along with 32 flood posts.