Yogi Adityanath: Get ready for tough action

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath had declared that UP government has formed a committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary to investigate the death of 63 children at Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, allegedly because of lack of oxygen supply.

He once again reiterated that tough action will be taken against those found guilty.

UP CM that he had visited the hospital on August 9 and the issue of shortage in Oxygen supply was not raised in the high level meeting.

Yogi further added that Gorakhpur has been suffering from Japanese encephalitis for such an extended time frame.

The Chief Minister was quite emotional while talking to media.

Attacking opposition, Yogi said that previous UPA government did not provide assistance to Gorakhpur saying it was a state matter.

Nadda, who accompanied Yogi to the hospital, said the Centre will offer all sort of assistance to the UP government in the matter.