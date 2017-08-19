Yogi Adityanath to Rahul Gandhi: Gorakhpur is not a picnic spot

Lucknow: Facing criticism from all quarters regarding his handling of the BRD hospital tragedy, Yogi Adityanath slammed Rahul Gandhi saying he will not allow Gorakhpur to become a place of picnic.

“Delhi mein baitha koi yuvraj swachhta abhiyan ka mahatv nahi jaanega. Gorakhpur unke liye picnic spot bane uski ijazat nahi deni chahiye” said UP CM.

In terms of statistics, over 70 infants have lost their lives since August 7 at the state-run BRD hospital in the district allegedly because of oxygen supply disruption – a claim that Yogi has rejected.

There is going to be a political battle in Gorakhpur as Rahul Gandhi is all set to visit the hospital later today.

According to Congress, Rahul will also make stops at homes of four families who have lost their children in the tragedy.

“I started the movement against Encephalitis. When it comes to it, prevention is better than cure and it starts with sanitation,” said Yogi.