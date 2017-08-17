Yogi Adityanath unplugged on religion

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has said that if he cannot stop namaz on roads at the time of Eid, he has virtually no rights when it comes to stopping celebration of Janmashtami at police stations.

Yogi said when officers red-flagged microphones usage, DJs and music systems at the recent kanwar yatra, his advice was simple: just make sure that microphones are banned everywhere and no sound emanates from any worship place.

According to Yogi Adityanath, everyone has the freedom to celebrate festivals in the country. “Hum sabke liye kahenge… Aap Christmas bhi manaiye… kaun rok raha hai… Bharat ke andar kabhi nahi roka gaya… Aap namaz bhi padhiye, araam se padhiye… kanoon ke daayre me reh kar ke padhiye, koi rokega nahin… lekin kanoon ka ulanghan koi karega toh us par kahin na kahin phir takrao paida hoga… aur isi liye in muddon ko prakharta ke saath unhone (Deendayal Upadhyaya) rakha,” CM said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also went on to add that those who work for strengthening the cultural unity of the country, are labelled as communal.