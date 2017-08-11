Yogi gets tough, suspends 11 officials

Lucknow: UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered to suspend 11 officials and transfer of seven others for alleged duty dereliction.

Talking about the suspended officials, it includes station officers of Purandarpur and Farenda police stations, alongside sub-divisional magistrate of Nautanwa.

Apart from suspension, Yogi Adityanath also issued a tough warning that laxity in serving to public will not be tolerated.

He further take a closer look at the health services in the state. Taking into consideration the issue of prolonged absence of doctors, Chief Minister said if the complaints against them are found to be correct, then they are not going to get salary of four months.

Since Yogi Adityanath become UP CM, the state has witnessed number of suspensions and transfers of officials.

Last month, the UP government had reportedly transferred more than 40 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including seven in the post of Director General (DG) and six in the rank of Additional Director General (ADG).