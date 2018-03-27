Yogi govt introduces UPCOCA bill in State Assembly

Lucknow: The government of Uttar Pradesh have re-introduced the Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime Bill (UPCOCB) in the Legislative Assembly. The proposed legislation on the lines of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) seeks to curb organised crime and deal strictly with those trying to foment terror or dislodge the government forcibly or through violent means. The bill also seeks to act sternly against those using explosives or firearms or any other violent means or damaging life and…

Lucknow: The government of Uttar Pradesh have re-introduced the Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime Bill (UPCOCB) in the Legislative Assembly.

The proposed legislation on the lines of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) seeks to curb organised crime and deal strictly with those trying to foment terror or dislodge the government forcibly or through violent means.

The bill also seeks to act sternly against those using explosives or firearms or any other violent means or damaging life and property or involved in an anti-national or destructive activity.

The bill had hit a roadblock in the Legislative Council on March 13, 2018, where the Opposition is in the majority. The bill was passed by the Legislative Assembly on December 21, 2017, and was sent to the Upper House where it was turned down on March 13 and was returned to the Assembly the next day.