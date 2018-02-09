Yogi inaugurate international bird festival in Dudhwa

Lucknow: In an effort to boost the eco tourism in Uttar Pradesh, a three-day international bird festival taking place at the Dudhwa National Park was today inaugrated by the UP Chief minister Yogi Aadityanath at the Dhudhwa bird century. Event was organised by Uttar Pradesh government, UP Tourism, forest department and FICCI.

He specifically mentioned that for Tharu tribe who live near by the dudhwa reserve there will be electricity arrangements made. Earlier, availability of solar lights was made and if needed, now government will provide electricity through cables.



Talking on the occasion Yogi stated that there has been 38 eco tourism spots shortlisted and work will be done for the betterment of these particular spots. He said,there will be assistance given for the air and road connectivity to these places. He further added that the involvement of the poor people should be considered so that they benefit from such initiatives while the domain of tourism will also get benefit.

Chief Minister added that apart from the ecotourism the other sectors like heritage tourism and spiritual tourism also has a lot of scope and the government will work on that with assistance of the local people.



How it all shaped out?

The area that has been converted into beautiful eco friendly arena was earlier flooded for several months. The camps conducted here had sitting temporary lobby followed by compact rooms.

It took 20 days for the workers to construct this beautiful system. There have been temporary construction of 150 huts done for the guests.

One segment comprised of a special segment of traditional tharu arts heritage and culture display. World fame Tim Appleton, the man who first invented the word “birdfair” was also present at the occasion.

According to the experts, carrying out such festivals give you an option to safe guard the eco system and boost the tourism as well. Economy upliftment is directly proportional to the work done for the environmental sector.

Apporoximately 200 leading ornithologists were expected to attend and a huge number of them turned out as well. The bird experts took rounds in parts of Dudhwa to gather information about the 450 bird species existing there.

There are around 10,000 bird species in the world out of which approximately 1300 are in India while 500 can be seen in Uttar Pradesh and 350 specifically in this bird century.

Cultural shows by Dudhwa Tharu’s were conducted to highlight their tribal culture and heritage while stalls have been set up for display of Tharu handicrafts and artefacts.

One of the prime factors coming out from this is that the bird festival would not only give a new identity to Dudhwa, but also help generate local job opportunities.