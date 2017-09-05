Yogi, Rajnath launch Lucknow metro

Lucknow: Lucknow metro was today launched by the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as Lucknow got first phase of its metro rail running today.

The services will be thrown open for the public from September 6. Trains will run between 6 am and 10 pm. The maximum fare on the current stretch is thirty rupees.

Phase 1 of the Lucknow Metro Rail projects covers a distance of 8.5 kilometers from Charbagh (near Lucknow’s main railway station) to Transport Nagar. It is part of a larger north-south corridor which, when completed in 2019, will run from the Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Amausi to Munshipulia.