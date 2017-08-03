Yogi style: No big flower bouquets, gifts at official government events

Lucknow/ New Delhi: In what can be termed as excellent move, Yogi Adityanath government has issued an order according to which people should bring single roses and books as gifts at government events.

Month back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested state governments and chief ministers not to gift him big flower bouquets.

According to Modi, by giving useful products such as books or handkerchiefs rather than flower bouquets, one can make a huge difference.

By gifting Khadi handkerchiefs, artisans can get a much needed financial support while books can inspire people in doing extraordinary things.

This move by Yogi government is widely been seen as the step to minimize unnecessary expenses. A copy of the GO in this regard has been sent to all departments and officials for compliance.