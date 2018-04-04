Yogi takes stern action on private schools over fee regulation

The Yogi Adityanath Cabinet on Tuesday approved the draft of Self-Financed Independent Schools (Regulation of Fees) Bill 2018 so as to take stern action on schools charging staggering fees from students-parents. To implement the provisions of the proposed Bill from the current academic session, the government has decided to promulgate an Ordinance since no session of the State Legislature is in progress. After Cabinet's nod, it will be sent to Governor for promulgating it in an Ordinance form. The new…

The Yogi Adityanath Cabinet on Tuesday approved the draft of Self-Financed Independent Schools (Regulation of Fees) Bill 2018 so as to take stern action on schools charging staggering fees from students-parents.

To implement the provisions of the proposed Bill from the current academic session, the government has decided to promulgate an Ordinance since no session of the State Legislature is in progress. After Cabinet’s nod, it will be sent to Governor for promulgating it in an Ordinance form.

The new ordinance will be effective on all CBSE, ICSE, UP Board-run private schools, including minority institutions, charging Rs 20,000 fees annually from students up to Class XII.

Under the new ordinance, no private school can charge admission fees every year or the entire fees in one go. The admission fees would charged only once at the time of the admission and second time after the student pass out Class X.

It has made mandatory for all schools to upload the statement of total fees realized on line at their websites by December 31 each year to bring transparency in fee regulation. School managements will also have to upload their balance sheets.

The Cabinet has also decided to set-up Fee Regulation Committees at the commissioner level in all zones across state. The Committee will have all legal power to resolve fee related disputes.