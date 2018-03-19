Yogi’s take on completion of one year in govt

The Yogi Adityanath government has completed one year in office in Uttar Pradesh and the celebrations are on at the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath released a film 'Ek Saal-Naee Misaal' and a booklet highlighting his government's achievements. Chief Minister while addressing media and people said that BJP government received a state occupied with crime and poverty and the government has worked hard to take the development to every last person. He further laid emphasis on the…

The Yogi Adityanath government has completed one year in office in Uttar Pradesh and the celebrations are on at the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath released a film ‘Ek Saal-Naee Misaal’ and a booklet highlighting his government’s achievements.

Chief Minister while addressing media and people said that BJP government received a state occupied with crime and poverty and the government has worked hard to take the development to every last person.

He further laid emphasis on the initiatives taken by the government and pointed out that BJP has waived the loan of 86 lakh farmers as they were burdened with poverty.

The state government in one year has worked tremendously and has brought Uttar Pradesh back on the track of development, the UP government spokesperson said.

The Uttar Pradesh Energy department in a statement said, “One of the hallmark of UP’s power sector in the recent year is the remarkable increase in household electrification.” This was envisaged under the ‘Power for All’ initiative, the department said.