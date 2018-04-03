You taught me how to do it better: Sushant to Abhishek Chaubey

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’, said that director Abhishek Chaubey have taught him to perform better and he also thanked him for the important role he played in changing Sushant’s life. Acknowledging filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey’s contribution in his life, actor Sushant took to tweet: "While I was trying to do what you hired me to do, You also taught me how to do it better. And…

Acknowledging filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey’s contribution in his life, actor Sushant took to tweet: “While I was trying to do what you hired me to do, You also taught me how to do it better. And now I’m realising it and smiling. Gratitude is all I have Abhishek Chaubey. Thanks a lot my man! Cheers to ‘Son Chiriya’.”

On the work front, “Son Chiriya” revolves around Chambal dacoits and is set in the 1970s. This will be the first time Sushant and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen starring together.

Other details about the film’s release have not been shared yet.