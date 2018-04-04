YouTube headquarters shooting: One person killed, four injured

As many as four people got injured and one lost his life in a shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California on Tuesday afternoon. The alleged shooter has been identified as Nasim Aghdam, a 39-year-old woman from Riverside, California. She was found deceased at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Three victims suffered gun-shot related injuries and a fourth sustained an ankle injury while fleeing from the chaotic scene. None of the injuries are believed to be…

As many as four people got injured and one lost his life in a shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California on Tuesday afternoon.

The alleged shooter has been identified as Nasim Aghdam, a 39-year-old woman from Riverside, California. She was found deceased at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Three victims suffered gun-shot related injuries and a fourth sustained an ankle injury while fleeing from the chaotic scene. None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening, according to San Bruno police.

Earlier reports suggested that the shooting may have been a domestic dispute between the shooter and her boyfriend. However, according to ABC 7 News San Francisco, Aghdam had no relationship with anyone at the YouTube facility. Instead, it appears Aghdam was a disgruntled user of YouTube who may have been motivated after her channel saw a decline in viewership over the past few months.

In an apparent manifesto posted to her personal website, Aghdam chided YouTube for its censorship of her channel. “There is no free speech in the real world and you will be suppressed for telling the truth that is not supported by the system. Videos of targeted users are filtered and merely relegated so that people can hardly see their videos.” She also posted screenshots of her “reduced” and “supressed” videos.

TOP TRENDING MUSIC

Kumar – Keralanka

Kumar – Keralanka

Like A Fool