Yuvraj Singh and Shoaib Akhtar indulge in a twitter batter

India-Pakistan cricketer have been seen teasing or praising each other at various occasions and these incidents are always liked by the cricketing fans on social media. This time Yuvraj Singh and Shoaib Akhtar were seen indulging in Twitter banter. Shoaib is always expressive about his views and opinions on his Twitter account.

This time he posted a motivational message by Dwayne ‘Rock’ Johnson. What caught Yuvraj’s attention was the helmet and welding gun that Akhtar was holding in the image alongside the quote.

Yuvraj, who is known for his sense of humour on Twitter, took a dig at Akhtar asking him if he is heading for welding. Yuvraj might be having time of his life off the field; he is struggling to make the cut in the Indian squad.

During the 2017 Champions Trophy final a moment where Shoaib Malik was seen laughing with Kohli and co. during the presentation ceremony was termed as Spirit of Cricket 2017 moment by ICC.