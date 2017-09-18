Yuzvendra Chahal heaps praise for captain Virat Kohli

After Indian team’s big win against Australians, India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal today heaped praise on the skipper Virat Kohli and said that he was given confidence by Virat Kohli and further said that this helped him get wickets at crucial stages of the match to choke the flow of runs.

The first ODI of the five-match series was against Australia played in Chennai, while India were defending a total of 164 (D/L) in a rain-curtailed match and won the match comprehensively.

Chahal dismissed Glenn Maxwell when the Australian was taking the attack to the position and that in turn tilted the match in favour of the hosts as the visitors could only manage to score 137 for 9 in 21 overs.

Talking about his performance Chahal said that playing under an attacking captain like Virat Kohli brought the best out of him and made him more attacking.

“Wrist spinners are mostly attacking but when your captain is so attacking, you get freedom to attack more,” Chahal told reporters after India beat Australia by 26 runs under Duckworth Lewis method. “But sometimes, we also have to take a step back and you change your plans,” he added.