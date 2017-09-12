Yuzvendra Chahal heaps praise for Dhoni, Kohli

New Delhi: Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been performing well in the recent couple of years and has managed to make his way into the international. Young spinner today credited former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the current skipper Virat Kohli for all the success that he has managed to get till now.

Since his fine performance in the Indian Premier League, Chahal has been a decent performer in the limited over formats. He has till now played just 7 ODIs and 7 T20Is.

And with the national team set to take on the strong Australians in 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is, Chahal will once again hold the key with the ball in hand, especially with the national selectors deciding to rest both R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Chahal said: “It is always crucial to have a guiding light, but fortunately for me, I have two in Kohli bhai and Mahi bhai (Dhoni). While the skipper is like a friend, constantly trusting me to go ahead and implement the plans I wish to on the field, Mahi bhai is more like the mentor I turn to every time I have any doubt in my head. Being the wicketkeeper, he has a clear idea of what is going on and what could be the ideal strategy against a certain batsman.”

“I must say that thanks to the skipper, I now have the confidence to bowl anywhere in the innings and in any situation. Be it the first over of a T20 game or the 50th over of an ODI game, I am ready to go through the grind and give it my best. And I must say that along with having faith in my own belief, it is the seniors like Kohli bhai and Mahi bhai who make the job of youngsters like me easier,” he said.