Ziox Mobiles unveils Astra Star smartphone, priced at Rs 5,899

Domestic handset maker Ziox Mobiles today launched a new affordable smartphone “Astra Star” at Rs 5,899. Some of the key specifications of the device are: “Bringing high-end and front-line technology in our smartphones at affordable prices defines our signature ‘Astra’ range of smartphones,” Deepak Kabu, CEO-Ziox Mobiles, said in a statement.

Device has 5-inch FWVGA display and 2.5D-curved glass sports a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP selfie camera.

It also has a 2350mAh battery.

The device is powered by a 1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor and coupled with 1GB RAM and 16GB ROM that is expandable upto 32GB. It runs Android Operating System 7.0 Nougat.

“Astra Star” is available across the leading retail stores.