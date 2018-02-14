ZTE’s foldable, double-screen smartphone is out in Spain

Chinese multinational telecommunications company ZTE has launched a foldable, double-screen smartphone “AXON M”. The smartphone was launched at an event held in Madrid, Spain.



Key Features:

This smartphone has an innovative design with two 5.2 inch screens

Screens can either be folded out to convert the phone into a tablet-sized device, or opened up to be used separately

This allows for multi-tasking with different functions carried out simultaneously on each screen.

Samuel Sun, General Manager for Terminals at ZTE said: The ‘AXON M’ is the start of an unimaginable movement regarding the capacity for the use of smartphones and ZTE is leading the way.”

The “ecosystem for smartphones” has evolved over the past 10 years, but “user experience” remains the same because there have been few changes to the design of the hardware. Sun said the arrival of AXON M “breaks the rules”, and offers more possibilities to clients, who “expect more” from their smartphones.